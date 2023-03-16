Train-bus accident: 66 patients out of hospital – Health Commissioner

Abayomi disclosed this in a situation update about the accident on Wednesday in Lagos.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the state had on March 10 and March 12 discharged 53 patients involved in the accident from three state hospitals.

According to him, after a successful two-stage triage, no other fatality was recorded among the survivors of the accident.

“Back-to-back surgeries are being conducted on patients that needed surgeries at LASUTH to ensure everyone is discharged as soon as possible.

“Total number of patients on admission as of today, March 15 are 30.

“There are 26 patients at LASUTH, two at General Hospital, Odan-Lagos and another two at General Hospital, Gbagada.

“Total number of passengers discharged as of today is 66,” he said.

Abayomi disclosed that the fatality figure from the accident remains six which include two at the site of accident and four at LASUTH during resuscitation.

NAN reports that a Lagos State Government staff bus carrying civil servants from Isolo to Alausa collided with a train at PWD Bus-Stop, along Agege Motor Road.

There were 85 passengers on board the bus and 17 persons associated with the accident, making 102 persons involved.

The victims of the accident which happened at 7.30 a.m. on March 9 were taken to the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH) for treatment.

Survivors with varying degrees of injuries and life threatening conditions were admitted and treated at LASUTH.

25 patients with moderate injuries were later referred to three general hospitals and the Trauma Centre, Tollgate, for further treatment and to decongest LASUTH.