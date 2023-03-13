Lagos Bus, train accident: 53 patients discharged

53 patients who were receiving treatment at different medical facilities across Lagos State after they sustained various degrees of injuries from the tragic bus-train collision on Thursday, March 9, have now been released.

This information was provided on Sunday by the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, via his official Twitter handle.

He twitted, “Good evening Lagos, I am pleased to report that 53 patients that were hospitalised after the bus/train accident in Lagos have now been discharged after receiving free and quality healthcare from different state medical facilities across Lagos.

Governor Sanwo-Olu appreciated Lagosians for their generosity as many of them trooped to the different medical facilities where these patients were receiving treatment to donate blood.

“Heeding our call for blood donation, Lagosians demonstrated true humanity with over 256 units of blood donated, leading to swift action that saved lives,” he said.

He urged residents to continue to pray for the remaining patients still receiving treatment in the hospital. “While the discharged return to their families, let us continue to keep the hospitalised patients in our prayers,” he added.

The ill-fated bus-train accident claimed the lives of six people, injuring many more in the process.

