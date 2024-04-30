10 injured as gas explosion rocks Lagos

About ten people have been reportedly injured in Ajegunle, Olodi Apapa, area of Lagos in a gas explosion.

Gbenga Omotosho, the Lagos State commissioner for information and strategy, who confirmed the incident via his social media page, said some gas cylinders were being off-loaded into a shop on Tuesday evening when the explosion occured.

“A routine offloading of gas cylinders into a shop has sparked an explosion in Ajegunle, Olodi Apapa, Lagos.

“The explosion caused a fire, which affected three shops and four tricycles.

Ten people, who got injured in the incident, have been hospitalised,” said Omotosho.

The commissioner added that emergency workers have been to the scene to put out the fire and rescue the injured.