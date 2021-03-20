Building destroyed as gas explosion rocks Lagos

A one-storey building has been damaged at Alapere, Ketu, Lagos, after a gas cylinder exploded and sent many scampering.

According to the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), the incident occurred at No 44 Moses Street, Oshogun, Alapere, Lagos.

Femi Oke-Osanyintolu, the director-general of LASEMA said on arrival at the scene, it was discovered that the storey building was in a state of collapse with several visible cracks on load bearing walls.

He said initial investigation suggested that that a gas cylinder explosion triggered the incident.

Oke-Osanyintolu, however, said no lives were lost, but that a young female, two male children and an adult male were rescued.

The LASEMA DG said the building has been destroyed and that the agency was working with the Lagos State Building Control Agency (LASBCA) and the ministry of physical to address emergency issues in the state.

“On arrival at the incident scene by Agency responders, a storey building located at the aforementioned address was observed to be in a state of collapse with several visible cracks on load bearing walls.

“Initial investigations suggest that a gas cylinder explosion triggered the incident.

Fortunately, no lives lost, However, a young female, two male children,” he said.