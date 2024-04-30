Tantita bags Vanguard crude oil infrastructure security award for second consecutive year 

The private pipeline security surveillance company, led by High Chief (Dr.) Government Ekpemupolo, widely known as Tompolo, received the honour in recognition of its outstanding efforts in safeguarding critical national infrastructure and contributing to economic recovery in the region.

The award presentation took place at Oporoza in the Warri South-West Local Government Area of Delta State, where the Chairman of TSSNL, Ekpemupolo, was presented with the award letter by the Chairman of the Editorial Board of Vanguard Newspapers, Ocherome Nnana. The Vanguard team, which included Regional Editor, South-South, Emma Amaize, and Assistant Online Editor, Jeremiah Urowayino, commended TSSNL for its commitment to excellence and dedication to maintaining the security of oil and gas assets.

Nnana highlighted TSSNL’s exemplary track record of implementing innovative security measures that have significantly reduced incidents of oil theft and sabotage around oil and gas facilities.

The proactive approach taken by TSSNL has not only enhanced monitoring and control of activities in the region but has also contributed to the increase in the nation’s oil production output from 2022 to the present.

In his remarks, Nana praised TSSNL for its hard work, patriotism, and the legacy of excellence it has established in the realm of security services. He emphasized the crucial role played by TSSNL in ensuring the protection of critical infrastructure vital to the nation’s economic prosperity.

“These laudable exploits ensured the increase of production from an all-time low of 900 barrels a day to 1.5 million barrels, impacting positively on the nation’s crude oil earnings.

“Apart from creating a safe environment for crude oil production and export, you have also created employment for the youths of the Niger Delta, thereby addressing one of the major triggers of youth restiveness in the region.

“The remarkable success Tanita has recorded in the last two years has not only revived the economy but also impacted positively on the economic well-being of Nigerians.

“You have reaffirmed the capacity of indigenous companies at delivering sensitive jobs in the oil industry, thereby aiding the realisation of the nation’s local content objectives.

“We may not be there yet in terms of total eradication of oil theft, but your commitment and professionalism leave no doubt that it’s achievable.

“Therefore, the history of ongoing efforts at revamping the economy will be incomplete without the copious mention of Tantita’s contributions.

“These and many more earned you this prestigious award. The philosophy of this award is to recognise and celebrate Excellence, National Pride and Service to Humanity.” Nnana stated.

The Awards Ceremony is held Friday, May 24, 2024, at The Convention Centre, Eko Hotels & Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos. Time: 5.00 p.m.

Tompolo on his part commended Vanguard for the honour and continued support for him and his team.

Speaking through Dr. Paul Bebenimibo, Media Consultant, Tompolo said, “On behalf of High Chief, Dr. Government Ekpemupolo, Chairman, Tantita Security Services Limited, we thank you for coming and for the honour done Tantita and himself.

“We are grateful to Vanguard for the relationship we have had. We have come a long way and we will continue to to do our best.”

The recognition bestowed upon TSSNL with the Vanguard Crude Oil Infrastructure Security Award for the second consecutive year underscores the company’s unwavering commitment to maintaining the security and integrity of Nigeria’s oil and gas sector. TSSNL’s achievement serves as a testament to the positive impact of effective security measures in safeguarding vital national assets and promoting sustainable economic growth.