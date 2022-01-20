Trading, eating of donkey is illegal – FG

The Federal Government has warned Nigerians to desist from slaughtering, sales and consumption of donkeys, describing it as an act of illegality.

This was disclosed by Vincent Isegbe, controller general of Nigeria Agricultural Quarantine Services (NAQS) in Abuja.

Isegbe, who explained that the country was running out of donkeys, wondered why people would slaughter donkeys amidst chicken, goat and cow meat.

“Donkey slaughter, donkey trade, donkey meat, donkey hide are illegal businesses. And that is why when we see, we confiscate or we destroy. Do not involve in anything that has to do with donkeys.

“The genetic improvement of donkey breeders has a programme we just did for donkey improvement. The project is a tripartite project between the Nigeria Agricultural Quarantine Service, the National Agricultural Production Research Institute in Zaria and those involved in donkey trading.

“Now, we need to have an understanding of where the answers are coming from. Hitherto, they were doing an illegal business.

“We had engagements with traditional rulers to draw the attention that the business is illegal.

According to him, engagements with some traditional leaders have necessitated the need to reiterate that the trade of donkeys is illegal, adding that the government is strongly out against perpetrators.

He also disclosed that some traders, as well as Chinese customers, have been arrested and investigations are ongoing.

“Yes, some Chinese were arrested and investigations are going on but I do not want to go into the details so that I do not impede the investigations with the police. For now, let us be content that an arrest has been made and an investigation is going on.

“For the agro rangers, it is when you see that you can probably intercept and arrest them. What we are saying now is that the population has gone down seriously and that you cannot identify viable owners of donkeys as it is right now as I am talking to you.

“In those days when we go to fieldwork, we see a lot of farmers who had donkeys carrying their fertilizers to their farms or transporting farm produce from the farm back to the house or using these donkeys to go and fetch water. But that system has been destroyed by the absence of donkeys.

“Anything that affects the economy of the country, health of the nation, the government has interest in it. I wish I had pictures to show to you slaughter’s lab, it is a zoo that can cause disease outbreaks.

“They prepare it under unhygienic conditions. The people who are slaughtering them provide no protection for them. If you have a property that would jeopardise the health of your neighbour, economy of this country, the government has a reason to call you to order.

“Yes, we are aware that in some parts of this country people eat donkey meat but I want to assure you that donkey meat is not a preferred food animal in the country.

“So, anybody who is eating donkey meat is eating it at his or her peril. But if I may ask; what is so special about donkey meat that you will not eat cow meat, sheep, goat, chicken and you go for donkey? It is ridiculous.

“Donkey meat is an inconsequential component of the donkey trade. They are just hiding to justify the reason to slaughter it,” he said.