The global skill ranking provides insights into the capabilities of a nation’s workforce, assessing their proficiency in various skills that contribute to economic growth and development.

The Global Skills Report 2024 by Coursera further highlights a global skill gap of 3.4 million, stressing the need for training institutions to prepare learners for job market demands. Drawing from over 148 million learners, the report shows that Sub-Saharan Africa (SSA) had the lowest skill growth at 12%, indicating the need for improved access to learning resources.

Nigeria ranked 105th globally and 12th in SSA, with 26% in business skills and only 1% each in technology and data science. The report urges SSA countries to prioritise developing a skilled young workforce to bridge these gaps.

Here are the top 12 African countries in the global skill ranking

1. Cameroon

Cameroon leads in Africa with a global skill ranking of 74. This position indicates a workforce that contributes to the country’s development. It reflects Cameroon’s efforts to improve educational and professional training initiatives to meet global standards.

2. Tunisia

Tunisia is ranked 76 globally, making it the second in Africa. This positioning underscores its focus on developing technical and soft skills through various national programmes. These initiatives aim to equip the workforce with the necessary skills to remain competitive.

3. Zambia

Zambia occupies the third spot in Africa with a global rank of 88. This reflects Zambia’s strides in enhancing education and vocational training to improve skill acquisition. The country’s ranking highlights its ongoing work in fostering a skilled labour force.

4. Ethiopia

Ethiopia is ranked 92 globally. This position demonstrates Ethiopia’s engagement in skill-building projects that align with its economic development goals. The country has prioritised programmes that support technical education and capacity building.

5. Algeria

Algeria, with a global rank of 95, is the fifth in Africa. This shows the country’s investment in higher education and professional training aimed at building a robust skilled workforce. Algeria’s rank highlights its contribution to increasing skill levels that match the needs of its industries.

6. Zimbabwe

Zimbabwe is ranked 97 globally and stands sixth in Africa. This ranking is a sign of Zimbabwe’s dedication to expanding its skill base through educational reforms and targeted training programmes. The country has focused on strengthening education that supports skill development.

7. Kenya

Kenya is ranked seventh in Africa and 98 globally. This position is a result of Kenya’s investment in education and training, particularly in areas aligned with its growing economy. Kenya’s ranking reflects the outcome of initiatives aimed at boosting employment through skill development.

8. Côte d’Ivoire

Côte d’Ivoire ranked 99 globally, holds the eighth position in Africa. The country has implemented strategies focused on improving educational standards and skill development. This ranking indicates Côte d’Ivoire’s commitment to preparing its workforce for economic challenges.

9. South Africa

South Africa, with a global ranking of 100, is ninth in Africa. This highlights South Africa’s approach to aligning education with skill requirements that match its economic sectors. The country’s skill development strategies aim to tackle skill gaps and improve employment opportunities.

10. Uganda

Uganda is ranked 102 globally, making it tenth in Africa. Uganda’s position demonstrates its initiatives focused on capacity building and vocational training. These efforts contribute to developing a workforce that supports the country’s growth and productivity.

11. Ghana

Ghana is ranked 104 globally, placing it 11th in Africa. This rank reflects Ghana’s efforts in skill enhancement through various educational and training programmes. The focus has been on aligning the workforce’s skills with the demands of the job market. Although progress has been made, Ghana continues to prioritise strategies to improve skill levels and address gaps in education and training.

12. Nigeria

Nigeria, ranked 105 globally, holds the 12th position in Africa. This position indicates Nigeria’s challenges in building a skilled workforce that meets global standards. The government and private sector have invested in educational reforms and training initiatives, but efforts to boost skill acquisition remain ongoing.

