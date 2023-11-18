10 Things LAWMA workers wish you knew

The Highway Sanitation Services Department is the foundation of the Lagos waste management system LAWMA. They work tirelessly to keep our streets clean and our city healthy. But there are some things these workers don’t like about their jobs, and they have raised concerns about several issues.

Here are the most common complaints from highway sanitation services department workers:

These LAWMA workers often have to sweep dirt and debris from busy streets and sidewalks. This can be challenging, especially when people constantly kick the dirt back into the piles.

“It’s frustrating when people kick the dirt back into the piles after we’ve just swept it up,” said Fagbohun Bilikisi, a LAWMA worker. “It makes our job harder and takes us longer to finish.”

The Lagos State government pays these highway sanitation services department workers. However, there have been times when their salaries have been delayed. This can be a financial hardship for the LAWMA workers and their families.

“It’s difficult to support my family when I don’t get my salary on time,” said Mutu Otun, a LAWMA worker. “I have to borrow money from friends and family to make ends meet.”

They work in a dangerous environment and are constantly exposed to traffic and sharp objects. There is always a slight risk of an accident, which can be serious or even fatal.

“I’m always worried about getting hit by a car, bike or getting injured by sharp objects,” said Ladi Tawa, a LAWMA worker. “But I know that I have to do my job, even if it’s dangerous.”

Here are more things these highway sanitation services department workers don’t like about their jobs:

Lack of adequate equipment and supplies. They often have to work with outdated and broken equipment. This can make their jobs more difficult and dangerous.

Lack of training and support. These workers often receive inadequate training on handling waste and hazardous materials safely. They also may not have access to the support they need to do their jobs effectively.

Unrealistic expectations. They are often expected to clean up large areas of trash in a short amount of time. This can be unrealistic, especially when understaffed and lacking the necessary resources.

Unsanitary working conditions. These Highway Sanitation Services Department workers often have to work in unsanitary conditions, such as near overflowing dumpsters and piles of trash. This can pose a health hazard for the workers.

Lack of respect from the public. Some members of the public do not respect these workers’ work. They may litter in front of them or make rude comments.

Despite these challenges, These workers continue to play an essential role in keeping Lagos clean and healthy. They deserve our support and appreciation.

Here are some specific examples of what the Highway Sanitation Services Department LAWMA workers have said about these issues:

“I’m tired of using broken brooms and shovels. It makes my job twice as hard.”

“I wish I had more training on how to do my job safely. I’m worried about getting into an accident .”

“I’m always feeling rushed. I don’t have enough time to clean up all the trash in my area.”

“I’m disgusted by the working conditions. It’s like I’m living in a landfill.”

“I wish people would respect my work. I’m just trying to keep our city clean.”

One of them said cars and bike riders are mostly respectful when they drive through.

It was good to hear that cars and bikes are mostly respectful of LAWMA workers when they drive through. This shows that people are becoming more aware of the important work that LAWMA workers do.

Despite the challenges, LAWMA workers continue to work hard to keep Lagos clean and healthy. They deserve our respect and appreciation.

However, there are still some disrespectful drivers. They may honk their horns, swerve at LAWMA workers, or throw trash at them.

Please speak up if you see a car or bike driver disrespecting a LAWMA worker. You can also report the incident to LAWMA. Let’s all work together to create a safer and more respectful environment for LAWMA workers.

LAWMA workers are essential to our city; we should do everything possible to support them. We can do this by being more respectful of their work, demanding better working conditions, and advocating for them with the Lagos State government.