Top 10 African countries with largest labour force strength

Africa’s labour force plays a crucial role in its economic growth, with some countries having particularly large working populations. These countries contribute significantly to the continent’s overall labour force, each playing a vital role in addressing issues like poverty, inequality, and unemployment.

Harnessing the potential of the labour force through education, skills training, and job opportunities is key to lifting people out of poverty and advancing national development goals.

Countries with a large and skilled workforce are in a better position to attract foreign investment, expand exports, and engage in global value chains, which in turn drives economic growth and strengthens their participation in the global economy.

According to Global Firepower, here are the top 10 African countries with the largest labour force

1. Nigeria tops the list, boasting a labour force of 65.1 million people. As Africa’s most populous nation, Nigeria’s large working population reflects its expansive economy and diverse industries, ranging from agriculture to manufacturing and services.

2. Ethiopia follows closely with 56.7 million individuals in its labour force. Ethiopia has experienced rapid economic growth in recent years, driven by agriculture, construction, and services, which contribute to the country’s sizable workforce.

3. The Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) ranks third with a labour force of 33.4 million. The DRC’s economy is largely dependent on mining, agriculture, and forestry, sectors that employ a significant portion of the population.

4. Egypt in fourth place, has a labor force of 30.2 million. Egypt’s economy is diverse, with key sectors including agriculture, industry, and services, each providing employment opportunities to millions.

5. Tanzania holds the fifth position with a labour force of 29.9 million. Agriculture remains the backbone of Tanzania’s economy, employing the majority of its working population, alongside growing contributions from industry and services.

6. Kenya ranks sixth with a labour force of 23.9 million. Kenya’s economy is marked by its agricultural sector, complemented by manufacturing and services, including a thriving technology industry.

7. South Africa follows in seventh place with 22.4 million workers. South Africa’s labour force is supported by its diverse economy, which includes mining, manufacturing, finance, and services.

8. Uganda in eighth place, has a labor force of 17 million. Uganda’s economy is predominantly agricultural, with a growing emphasis on services and industry.

9. Madagascar ranks ninth with a labour force of 14.8 million. The country’s economy relies heavily on agriculture, particularly the production of cash crops, alongside growing industrial and service sectors.

10. Angola rounds out the top ten with a labour force of 14.5 million. Angola’s economy is largely driven by oil production, but agriculture and services also play a significant role in employing the population.

Chisom Michael Chisom Michael is a data analyst (audience engagement) and writer at BusinessDay, with diverse experience in the media industry. He holds a BSc in Industrial Physics from Imo State University and an MEng in Computer Science and Technology from Liaoning Univerisity of Technology China. He specialises in listicle writing, profiles and leveraging his skills in audience engagement analysis and data-driven insights to create compelling content that resonates with readers.