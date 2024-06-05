In the wake of the pandemic, stress levels among workers worldwide have remained alarmingly high.

Despite improvements in other negative feelings associated with the pandemic, stress continues to plague employees, particularly in Africa.

This sustained stress can be attributed to various factors, including economic uncertainties, inflation rates, and debt burdens.

Intense stress, possibly tied to ongoing recovery and economic challenges like inflation and debt, is affecting productivity and performance as organizational leaders navigate uncertainty.

Indermit Gill, World Bank’s chief economist made a startling claim “ A lost decade could be in the making for the global economy. The ongoing decline in potential growth has serious implications for the world’s ability to tackle the expanding array of challenges unique to our times, stubborn poverty, diverging incomes, and climate change.”

The report indicates that low engagement costs the global economy $8.8 trillion, which accounts for 9% of the global GDP. This figure shows the critical role of engagement in determining global success or failure.

Ineffective management results in both financial losses and decreased employee well-being. Gallup’s research reveals that having a job you dislike is more detrimental to quality of life than unemployment itself.

According to Gallup’s State of the Global Workplace 2023 Report, Here are the top 10 African countries with the highest worker stress rate

Chad — 58%

Topping the list is Chad, with a staggering 58% of workers reporting high levels of stress. Economic instability and social challenges contribute significantly to the stress levels in this country.

Uganda — 57%

Following closely is Uganda, where 57% of workers are experiencing stress. The economic fallout from the pandemic has exacerbated existing stressors, impacting the well-being of employees across various sectors.

Tanzania — 56%

With 56% of workers feeling stressed, Tanzania ranks third on the list. The country’s economy, heavily reliant on tourism and agriculture, has been severely affected, leading to heightened stress levels among workers.

Tunisia (56%):

Similar to Tanzania, Tunisia also records a stress rate of 56% among its workforce. The country’s economic struggles, coupled with social and political unrest, contribute to the pervasive stress experienced by workers.

Ghana — 54%

Ghana ranks fifth on the list, with 54% of its workforce reporting stress. Despite being one of the fastest-growing economies in Africa, Ghana faces challenges related to unemployment and income inequality, leading to significant stress among workers.

Sierra Leone — 53%

In Sierra Leone, 53% of workers are grappling with stress, primarily due to economic uncertainties and limited job opportunities. The aftermath of the Ebola epidemic further compounds the challenges faced by the workforce.

Senegal — 50%

Half of Senegal’s workforce reports experiencing stress, highlighting the widespread nature of this issue in the country. Economic vulnerabilities and inadequate social support systems contribute to the high-stress levels among workers.

Nigeria — 50%

Nigeria, Africa’s most populous country, also grapples with high levels of worker stress, with 50% of employees feeling the pressure. Economic instability, coupled with security concerns and political tensions, exacerbates the situation.

Guinea — 49%

With 49% of its workers experiencing stress, Guinea faces challenges related to economic development and political instability. Limited access to essential services further exacerbates stress levels among the workforce.

Libya — 49%

Rounding up the list is Libya, where 49% of workers report high levels of stress. The country’s prolonged conflict and political instability have taken a toll on its economy, leading to widespread stress among employees.