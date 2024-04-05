Top 10 richest women in the world worth $457.1 bn combined in Q1 2024

Françoise Bettencourt Meyers remains the world’s richest woman in 2024, with her fortune reaching $92.3 billion, marking the largest gain among women. However, she falls short of the $100 billion mark.

Women’s representation on Forbes’ World Billionaires list increases to 13.3%, with 369 out of 2,781 billionaires being women, illustrating growth.

Businessday reported that at the outset of 2024, female billionaires surged to 337, comprising 13% of the billionaire population.

This increase highlights the growing influence of women in the global economy.

In February, Francoise Bettencourt Meyers led with $99.5 billion from L’Oréal, followed by Alice Walton at $64.8 billion.

Julia Koch maintained $60.1 billion from Koch Industries, while Jacqueline Mars held $39.8 billion from Mars Inc. Mackenzie Scott’s philanthropy yielded $34.5 billion, Miriam Adelson held $33.8 billion from Las Vegas Sands, and Gina Rinehart’s mining ventures peaked at $30.2 billion.

Rafaela Aponte-Diamant commanded $30 billion from MSC, Savitri Jindal owned $29.5 billion in steel, and Abigail Johnson held $28.6 billion in Fidelity Investments.

These women exemplify the diverse industries where female leaders are making significant strides.

At the end of Q1, most of these women saw substantial increase in their wealth, further solidifying their positions among the world’s richest individuals.

According to the Forbes Billionaires List, here are the top 10 richest women in the world worth $457.1bn combined in Q1 2024 as of April 04

Francoise Bettencourt Meyers — $92.3 bn

Alice Walton — $71.6 bn

Julia Koch & family — $66.3 bn

Jacqueline Mars — $39.4 bn

MacKenzie Scott — $37.0 bn

Savitri Jindal & family $35.4 bn

Miriam Adelson & family — $32.9 bn

Rafaela Aponte-Diamant — $32.7 bn

Gina Rinehart — $30.2 bn

Abigail Johnson — $29.3 bn