Meet the top 10 richest women worth $391.8 combined in 2024

The count of richest women has increased, reaching 337 according to Forbes’ most recent ranking of the world’s wealthiest, up from 327 in 2022.

Notably, women now represent a slightly larger proportion of the billionaire population, accounting for 13%, compared to the 12% recorded in 2022.

While women may not currently feature in the list of the world’s top 10 wealthiest individuals, an unmistakable trend of women accumulating substantial fortunes globally exists.

According to Forbes’ Real-Time Billionaires List, here are the top 10 richest women worldwide as of February 6.

Francoise Bettencourt Meyers

Topping the list is Francoise Bettencourt Meyers, 70 years old, the heiress to the L’Oréal fortune, and one of the world’s wealthiest individuals with a net worth of $99.5 billion.

Her immense wealth stems from her family’s multi-generational success in the beauty industry, with L’Oréal remaining one of the largest cosmetics and beauty companies globally.

Alice Walton

The second richest woman in the world, Alice Walton, Aged 74. The only daughter of Walmart’s founder, Sam Walton, holds the second spot with a net worth of $64.8 billion.

Her fortune is rooted in the retail giant Walmart, where she holds a significant stake. Beyond her role in the retail industry, Alice is known for her philanthropic endeavors, contributing to education and arts initiatives.

Julia Koch

Julia Koch, aged 61, the widow of industrialist David Koch, with a net worth of $60.1 billion, solidifies her place as one of the world’s richest women, maintaining the third spot on the Forbes list.

Her wealth primarily stems from Koch Industries, a conglomerate involved in diverse sectors, including energy, chemicals, and finance. Koch has continued to expand the family business, solidifying her status as one of the wealthiest women globally.

Jacqueline Mars

At age 84, Jacqueline Mars boasts a net worth of $39.8 billion. Her fortune is derived from the Mars family empire.

She guides the family confectionery and pet care businesses. Despite her advanced age, Jacqueline remains influential in the business world, steering the family’s enterprises to new heights.

MacKenzie Scott

Known for her groundbreaking approach to philanthropy, MacKenzie Scott, ex-wife of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, ranks among the world’s wealthiest women with a net worth of $34.5 billion.

Mackenzie, aged 53, has become a pioneer in impactful giving, making transformative donations to various causes and organizations, and redefining the role of wealth in society.

Miriam Adelson

The Adelson family, led by Miriam at 78 years old, retains their dominance in the casino industry, securing the sixth spot on the list with a net worth of $33.8 billion.

Their fortune stems primarily from their significant holdings in the Las Vegas Sands Corporation, which Miriam continues to manage after her husband Sheldon’s passing.

Gina Rinehart

Iron ore magnate Gina Rinehart, at 69, reigns as the richest woman in the Southern Hemisphere. Holding the seventh spot with a net worth of $30.2 billion.

Reflecting her pivotal role in expanding her family’s mining ventures. Gina has played a pivotal role in the expansion and success of her family’s mining ventures.

Rafaela Aponte-Diamant

With a 50% stake in the world’s largest container shipping company, Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC), Rafaela Aponte-Diamant, age 78, commands the eighth spot as one of the richest women in the world with a net worth of $30 billion.

This Swiss business woman’s wealth is deeply rooted in the shipping industry, reflecting her significant leadership role. MSC also operates in holiday cruises (MSC Cruises), inland logistics (Medlog), and port operations (Terminal Investment Limited.). Rafaela is responsible for decorating ships for MSC Cruises.

Savitri Jindal

Savitri Jindal, age 73, representing India, secures the ninth position with a net worth of $29.5 billion.

As the matriarch of the Jindal family, her wealth is rooted in the steel industry, with interests in diverse sectors such as power, infrastructure, and cement.

Abigail Johnson

Abigail Johnson, CEO of Fidelity Investments, rounds off the top 10 with a net worth of $28.6 billion at age 62. (She is from the United States).

Her influence extends beyond her family’s financial services empire, as she continues to shape the future of investment and wealth management globally.