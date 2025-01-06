African migrants in the United States report some of the highest median household incomes, exceeding the U.S. average of $77,000, according to the latest Census Bureau data. Nigerians, Ghanaians, Kenyans, and Cameroonians are among the top-earning groups.

The black immigrant population in the U.S. grew by 23.5%, from 3.5 million in 2012 to 4.3 million in 2022, with Jamaica, Haiti, Nigeria, Ghana, Ethiopia, and Kenya leading immigrant origins.

Rising migration from Africa is driven by poverty, conflict, and governance challenges. Currently, 36% of Sub-Saharan Africans live in extreme poverty, up from 285 million in 1990 to 468 million in 2024.

Read also: Top 10 African countries with the most citizens seeking migration

Migration benefits both host and origin countries, addressing labour gaps and supporting economies through remittances. African migrants continue to play a significant role in economic development and global connections.

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, here are the top 10 African migrant communities thriving financially in the US

1. South Africa – $107,595

South Africans in the United States have the highest median income among African migrants. Many works in specialised sectors such as healthcare, technology, and academia. Their success is often attributed to high levels of education and professional experience acquired before migrating.

2. Kenya – $93,568

Kenyan migrants rank second in earnings. Known for a strong presence in the medical and technology fields, many Kenyans secure well-paying jobs due to their academic qualifications and technical skills. Their ability to adapt and thrive in professional environments contributes to their economic success.

Read also: Nigeria leads among top 10 African countries receiving U.S. green card

3. Cameroon – $90,254

Cameroonian migrants follow closely with a median income of $90,254. Many Cameroonians in the United States hold advanced degrees, which allows them to work in industries such as engineering, healthcare, and finance.

4. Egypt – $85,180

Egyptians have established themselves in fields like engineering, technology, and business. Their earnings reflect a strong focus on education and professional expertise. They are also active in entrepreneurship, creating opportunities in various industries.

Read also: Top 10 African countries wealthy people consider for citizenship

5. Ghana – $84,323

Ghanaian migrants, with a median income of $84,323, have made notable contributions in sectors like education, healthcare, and business. Many are part of professional associations that support career advancement, which helps to increase their income potential.

6. Nigeria – $80,711

Nigerians in the United States have consistently been recognised for their high levels of education, with many holding advanced degrees in disciplines like medicine, law, and engineering. Their achievements in these fields have helped them secure well-paying jobs.

Read also: Top 10 African countries emerging as investment hotspots

7. Ethiopia – $72,438

Ethiopians have established themselves in service-oriented industries and entrepreneurship. Their earnings reflect their resilience and ability to tap into opportunities, both within their communities and the broader economy.

8. Morocco – $69,549

Moroccan migrants often work in sectors like business, trade, and services. Many also engage in small and medium-sized enterprises, contributing to their earnings and economic stability.

Read also: 5 countries that give citizenship by investment within 6 months

9. Cape Verde – $62,086

Cape Verdeans in the United States have built strong networks that support career growth. Many work in transportation, healthcare, and the service industry, which are vital to their earning potential.

10. Somalia – $46,616

Somali migrants, despite challenges, have made strides in industries like transportation, retail, and community services. Their income reflects their efforts to support themselves and their families, both in the United States and in Somalia.

Chisom Michael Chisom Michael is a data analyst (audience engagement) and writer at BusinessDay, with diverse experience in the media industry. He holds a BSc in Industrial Physics from Imo State University and an MEng in Computer Science and Technology from Liaoning Univerisity of Technology China. He specialises in listicle writing, profiles and leveraging his skills in audience engagement analysis and data-driven insights to create compelling content that resonates with readers.

Share