Nigeria leads among top 10 African countries receiving U.S. green card

The United States green card program allows foreign nationals to live and work in the U.S. permanently. In recent years, several African countries have seen significant numbers of their citizens granted green cards.

The U.S. had 12.7 million green card holders in 2023, with nine million eligible for citizenship. As of April 2024, immigrants made up 14% of the U.S. population, totalling 46.2 million.

Globally, 28.3 million sub-Saharan Africans live outside their birth countries, with 63% in Côte d’Ivoire, South Africa, Uganda, Sudan, and Nigeria.

The U.S. is the top destination outside Africa, followed by the U.K. (1.4 million), France (1.1 million), Italy (524,000), and Canada (435,000). In the U.S., 35.2% of African immigrants are from Eastern Africa, 44.2% from Western Africa, 9.3% from Middle Africa, and 5.5% from Southern Africa.

According to a report from the U.S. Office of Homeland Security, Mexico is the largest source of U.S. immigrants, with 10.7 million, and 139,000 green cards issued in 2022. India follows with 127,000 green cards, driven by skilled professionals in tech and healthcare.

Here are the top 10 African countries receiving U.S. green cards in 2022

1. Nigeria

Nigeria ranks first among African countries with a total of 12,385 green card recipients. The high number reflects the significant migration patterns from Nigeria to the U.S., driven by various factors, including economic opportunities and family reunification.

2. Egypt

Egypt comes in second, with 8,348 green cards issued. Many Egyptians seek to relocate to the U.S. for education, employment, and better living conditions. The historical ties between Egypt and the U.S. contribute to this migration trend.

3. Cameroon

Cameroon ranks third, with 5,879 green card recipients. Factors influencing migration from Cameroon include political instability and economic challenges. Many Cameroonians pursue opportunities in the U.S. to improve their living standards.

4. Ethiopia

Ethiopia has 5,720 green card recipients, placing it fourth on the list. The Ethiopian diaspora in the U.S. is substantial, driven by a desire for educational and professional advancement. Many Ethiopians also seek to reunite with family members already living in the U.S.

5. Ghana

Ghana ranks fifth, with 5,451 green cards issued. Ghanaians often migrate for educational opportunities and economic prospects. The U.S. has established programs to facilitate the immigration of Ghanaians seeking a better quality of life.

6. Kenya

Kenya follows closely with 5,014 green card recipients. Kenyans migrate for various reasons, including employment opportunities and higher education. The U.S. has programs aimed at attracting skilled workers from Kenya.

7. Morocco

Morocco has 4,756 green card recipients, ranking seventh. The desire for better job prospects and education drives many Moroccans to seek residency in the U.S. Family connections also play a significant role in this migration trend.

8. Congo

Congo, with 4,688 green card recipients, is in eighth place. Political turmoil and economic hardships lead many Congolese to migrate to the U.S. for safety and better opportunities.

9. South Africa

South Africa ranks ninth, with 3,535 green card recipients. South Africans often seek Green Cards for work and educational purposes. The U.S. remains a popular destination for those pursuing advanced studies or professional careers.

10. Algeria

Algeria rounds out the list with 3,125 green card recipients. Many Algerians migrate to the U.S. seeking improved economic conditions and better educational opportunities. Family reunification is also a key factor in Algerian migration.

