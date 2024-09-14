Top 10 African countries wealthy people consider for citizenship

High-net-worth individuals (HNWIs) across the globe are constantly evaluating which countries offer the best opportunities for citizenship. Africa, with its growing economies and attractive programs, is emerging as a key destination

The World Citizenship Report 2024 reveals a rising interest in second citizenship among HNWIs worldwide, with Africa emerging as a key destination. HNWIs are now focused on securing a better quality of life, safeguarding their wealth, protecting themselves from future risks, moving beyond visa-free travel and tax benefits.

The global survey showed that 36.9% of respondents ranked ‘Quality of Life’ as the top factor when considering second citizenship. Additionally, many expressed concerns about healthcare, environmental sustainability, and economic competitiveness, indicating dissatisfaction with their current governments in these areas.

Safety and security were also identified as major considerations for second citizenship. These factors account for 25% of a nation’s overall World Citizenship Index (WCI) score, reflecting the importance of greater security to HNWIs. Currency stability and economic competitiveness were further motivators, with many participants pointing to the economic performance of their home countries as a concern.

Read also: Top 10 African countries emerging as investment hotspots

Overall, the data underscores Africa’s increasing appeal to HNWIs seeking citizenship, driven by opportunities for wealth protection, better living conditions, and secure investments.

Here are the top 10 African countries where HNWIs are most likely to consider citizenship based on global ranking and score

1. Mauritius

Mauritius ranks as the top African country for citizenship consideration among HNWIs. With a global rank of 50 and a score of 66.2, it has become a favourable option. The country offers various incentives that attract individuals seeking a stable environment for residence.

2. Seychelles

Seychelles comes in second place with a global rank of 54 and a score of 64.4. Known for its appealing economic landscape, the country provides several pathways for individuals looking to obtain citizenship.

Read also: 5 countries that give citizenship by investment within 6 months

3. Cape Verde

Ranking 55th globally with a score of 63.8, Cape Verde is gaining traction among wealthy individuals. Its strategic location and citizenship policies make it an option for those interested in long-term investments and security.

4. Botswana

Botswana has a global rank of 59 and a score of 62.5. The country’s favourable economic conditions are driving more HNWIs to consider it as a viable option for citizenship. It continues to attract those seeking stability and ease of doing business.

Read also: Top 10 most improving places to do business and why

5. Malawi

Malawi ranked 80th globally with a score of 55.9, offering several avenues for citizenship, especially for those interested in agricultural investment. The country’s positioning in the region also adds to its appeal for wealthy individuals.

6. Namibia

With a global rank of 84 and a score of 55.0, Namibia provides a stable political environment, encouraging HNWIs to explore its citizenship opportunities. Its economic potential continues to draw interest from wealthy individuals.

Read also: Top 10 African countries with highest number of millionaires

7. Sierra Leone

Ranked 96th globally, Sierra Leone has a score of 51.2. The country’s growing economy and its position in West Africa make it a notable option for HNWIs considering citizenship in the region.

8. Ghana

Ghana holds a global rank of 100, tied with Tunisia, and has a score of 49.8. Its growing appeal for wealthy individuals stems from its expanding economy and robust opportunities for business investment.

Read also: Meet over 50 wealthy Nigerians and their industries

9. Tunisia

Tunisia shares the 100th position globally with Ghana, also scoring 49.8. The country offers several citizenship pathways that appeal to HNWIs, making it a potential option for those seeking residence in North Africa.

10. Cote d’Ivoire

Closing the list is Cote d’Ivoire, ranked 102nd globally with a score of 49.6. With its location in West Africa, the country provides opportunities for HNWIs looking to explore emerging markets for citizenship and business expansion.

Chisom Michael Chisom Michael is a data analyst (audience engagement) and writer at BusinessDay, with diverse experience in the media industry. He holds a BSc in Industrial Physics from Imo State University and an MEng in Computer Science and Technology from Liaoning Univerisity of Technology China. He specialises in listicle writing, profiles and leveraging his skills in audience engagement analysis and data-driven insights to create compelling content that resonates with readers.