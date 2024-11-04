Top 10 African countries with the most citizens seeking migration

Migration trends in Africa continue to evolve, driven by factors that shape the lives and aspirations of individuals across the continent. Many African citizens are exploring opportunities abroad, motivated by various economic, social, and educational reasons.

The high percentages seen in these African countries reflect both the aspirations and challenges faced by their populations. These migration interests often lead to established diaspora communities abroad, which can provide a foundation for future migrants. For host countries, these migration patterns highlight opportunities for cross-cultural exchange and contributions to diverse industries.

The data provided by Gallup and analysed by Semafor shows a global rise in migration aspirations, with the most notable increases in Latin America, sub-Saharan Africa, and North America compared to a decade ago.

In 2012, 29% of people expressed a desire to migrate, which has since risen to 37%, according to a survey of nearly 146,000 adults across 142 countries. The data shows West African countries lead in Africa, with at least half of the population in six nations expressing a desire to move abroad.

1. Liberia – 76%

Liberia leads in the percentage of citizens interested in migrating. A large number of Liberians are looking for opportunities in other countries, driven by aspirations for improved access to resources and employment. Many Liberian citizens focus on countries with established Liberian diaspora communities, facilitating support networks abroad.

2. Sierra Leone – 75%

Sierra Leone follows closely, with 75% of its population showing interest in migration. The country has seen high levels of interest in moving abroad, especially among the youth. This migration is often linked to educational and career advancement, with a focus on destinations in Europe and North America.

3. Ghana – 65%

Ghana is a significant player in Africa’s migration trends. A substantial portion of the Ghanaian population is considering migration, especially to countries where job opportunities align with their skill sets. Many Ghanaians migrate to pursue educational programmes or skilled employment.

4. Democratic Republic of the Congo – 54%

Citizens of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) are also seeking migration opportunities, with 54% expressing interest in relocating. This interest is linked to opportunities for a stable life and work prospects abroad. Many Congolese focus on neighbouring countries or regions with similar linguistic and cultural ties.

5. Nigeria – 51%

Nigeria, Africa’s most populous country, shows a high interest in migration, with 51% of citizens seeking opportunities abroad. Many Nigerians pursue educational and professional paths in countries such as the United Kingdom, Canada, and the United States, where established Nigerian communities provide support for new migrants.

6. Gambia – 50%

Gambia has a significant proportion of its population interested in migrating, with 50% expressing this ambition. Gambians often seek to build their careers or pursue higher education abroad, with Europe and North America as primary destinations.

7. Comoros – 48%

In Comoros, 48% of citizens are looking towards migration. Due to its geographic position and limited economic resources, Comoros experiences high emigration rates, with citizens frequently seeking opportunities in neighbouring countries, as well as in France.

8. Togo – 45%

Togo shares similar migration trends, with 45% of citizens seeking to move abroad. Many Togolese pursue opportunities in education and employment, particularly in French-speaking countries where they can integrate more easily due to language and cultural similarities.

9. Eswatini – 45%

Eswatini, a small nation in Southern Africa, also has 45% of its population interested in migrating. Many citizens look to South Africa as a migration destination, driven by economic opportunities and a shared regional identity.

10. Guinea – 44%

Guinea completes the list, with 44% of citizens expressing a desire to migrate. Guineans are increasingly looking abroad for educational and employment prospects, with France being a popular destination due to shared language and cultural connections.

