Tomike Adeoye to host Y! Women IWM special powered by Knorr

Following last Monday’s celebration of International Women’s Day, Y!women Conversations is bringing a series of conversations powered by Nigeria’s favourite seasoning Knorr.

The conversations, aimed at spotlighting the myriad issues faced by women in everyday life, will be hosted by award winning actor Tomike Adeoye in a four-episode weekly instalment throughout International Women’s Month.

For its first conversation, Knorr is bringing leading African energy expert Rolake Akinkugbe-filani, entrepreneur and activist Maureen Kabrik, chief commercial officer at Mixta Africa, Ijeoma Mba, programmes director at Reboot Africa, and health communication expert, Chioma Nwakanma-akanno to discuss the patriarchy and sexism over soup.

Chef Emeka will be in charge of bringing to simmer Knorr’s special recipe soup as the quartet digs deep into a needful conversation and the Chef’s delicious soup.

Speaking about the special series, producer Seun Oluyemi, said in a statement released ahead of the programme’s debut, “There is no such thing as having too much conversation about the subjects that matter the most, and in this month especially, and every day if possible the conversation that matter is on women’s place in the social, economic, political and cultural space of the country.”

“With Knorr powering these conversations and the line-up of amazing women the show is unveiling over the month, not to mention the tantalising dishes that will be whipped up by Chef Emeka with help from Knorr’s special recipe catalogue; it is bound to be a thrilling experience for all.”

Y! Women Conversations is a women-focused series aimed at fostering discussion about women-specific issues to move the needle forward on the drive for gender inclusion in Nigeria.

The special women’s month special series powered by Knorr will begin airing on Sunday at 9:00 PM on TVC News Ch: 418 on DSTV, GOTV Ch. 45, Startimes Ch. 307, Playtv Ch. 801, Sky Ch. 550

This Y! Women’s special month long series will air on TVC, it will feature 4 women and a man in different sectors who straddle positions of leadership, and influence and impact with inspiring stories on wearing all the hats, dealing with the boys club yet keep their femininity.