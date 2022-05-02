Tinubu picks APC presidential forms

Bola Tinubu, former governor of Lagos state on Friday obtained the N100 million worth expression of interest and nomination forms to contest for the presidential ticket of the All Progressives Congress (APC) ahead of the 2023 general election.

Tinubu Support Groups (TSG), an umbrella body of all groups supporting the presidential ambition of the APC National Leader picked the forms on his behalf at the International Conference Centre, Abuja after he personally paid for them.

Addressing journalists after collecting the forms, James Faleke, a member of the House of Representatives and a TSG leader said if elected as the president, Tinubu will replicate the development model he applied in Lagos across the country.

Faleke stressed that as an economist, the former Lagos state governor will better the Nigerian economy, create jobs and address the security challenges Nigeria is facing.

He said whatever form of primaries; direct or indirect, adopted by the party, Tinubu would win by the grace of God, adding that only the party has the authority to decide on the method of nomination.

Read also: 2023: Yahaya Bello buys N100m APC presidental nomination form

“We are here as a team on behalf of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu to pick the forms that he has personally paid because he is outside the country. He paid for his forms directly and asked us to come and pick up the forms.

“Asiwaju at the appropriate time will deliver his address to us but I know that this country under Tinubu will be better off, economy will be better off because he is an economist, he is not a lawyer.

“He will deal with the economic situation of this country. He did it in Lagos, the security challenges in Lagos were solved by him, he will solve the same security challenges. He is a man who rewards loyalty, who ensures that people who work are also taken care of.

“He will ensure that employment opportunities are better off, the issue of strike will be a thing of the past. Civil service reform was done in Lagos, he will do it again in Nigeria and so on and so forth,”Faleke said.

Babachir Lawal, former secretary to the government of the federation and a chieftain of the TSG said

Babachir Lawal Tinubu is a branded product and every Nigerian knows that he is the man to beat both the primary and general elections, expressing hope that the Asiwaju of Lagos will be the next Nigerian president.

He said: “If we are not sure we have chances to win this election we will not waste our N100 million. Everybody’s free to buy the forms if he has N100 million. The choice is his own. He has the money.

“But as far as we are concerned we are only fulfilling the constitutional requirement of campaigning and going for election.We don’t foresee any opposition in the contest. We are not worried in our camp, I am not worried as a person.”