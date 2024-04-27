Is ‘one-way’ driving crazy? Lagos thinks so, mandates psych tests for offenders

In a bid to curb the dangerous practice of driving against traffic flow, popularly known as “One-Way,” the Lagos State Government has announced a stricter enforcement approach.

Commissioner for Transportation, Oluwaseun Osiyemi, made the announcement during the 2024 ministerial briefing held on Tuesday.

“The menace of driving against traffic is worrisome,” declared Osiyemi, “and the state government is determined to curb it.”

The new enforcement strategy has a two-pronged approach:

Mandatory psychiatric evaluation: Apprehended one-way drivers will now be required to undergo a mental health assessment alongside facing prosecution under existing Lagos State traffic laws.

Combating fake officials: The Commissioner also addressed the growing concern of fake Ministry of Transportation (MOT) personnel operating across the city. He provided hotlines for residents to report such activities to the relevant authorities.

The stricter enforcement comes amidst ongoing efforts by the Lagos State Government to improve traffic flow and road safety in the megacity.