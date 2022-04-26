2023: Yahaya Bello buys N100m APC presidental nomination form

Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State, one of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential aspirants, will pick his expression of interest and nomination forms tomorrow, Wednesday, April 27.

The governor paid the N100m required for the purchase of the forms very early on Tuesday, making him the first to officially seal his candidacy for President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria in 2023.

According to a press statement issued by Yemi Kolapo, Director, Media, and Publicity, Yahaya Bello Presidential Campaign Organisation, Governor Bello’s thronging supporters can rest assured that he will be on the ballot in the 2023 presidential race,”.

“We are heartened by the number of APC Governors, leaders, and stakeholders who have expressed strong support for our Principal’s candidacy.” We want to emphasize that he is not known for betrayal. He has always been fiercely loyal to his country, and his top priorities have always been Nigeria, Nigeria, and Nigeria.

“Though the race has officially begun, Governor Bello has consistently been at the forefront of the contest.” He has once again demonstrated this by being the first to pay for the forms.” the statement read.

“We urge delegates and indeed all Nigerians to shun divisive narratives in the interest of the nation and choose the best of the lot.

“We have no doubt that our tried and trusted National Working Committee members will prioritize the interests of the party and Nigeria in their activities surrounding the process that will produce the next flagbearer of the APC.”

Recently, thousands of Nigerians stormed the Eagle Square in Abuja to witness Governor Bello’s official acceptance to run for the presidency in 2023.