Tinubu names Tunji Olaopa, Chairman Civil Service Commission

President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of Tunji Olaopa, as Chairman of, Federal Civil Service Commission (FCSC), subject to the confirmation of the Senate.

Ajuri Ngelale, Presidential Spokesman, said, the appointment is in line with provisions in 154 of the Nigerian Constitution (1999, Amended) which empowers the president to appoint its Chairman and members.

The President has also appointed other members to represent various states

They include Daudu Jalo, Member (Representing Adamawa, Gombe and Taraba, Gekpe Isu, Member, representing Akwa Ibom and Cross River, and Chamberlain Nwele, Member, representing Anambra, Ebonyi and Enugu States.

Others include Rufus Godwins, Member, representing Rivers, Delta and Bayelsa, Adamu Hussein, member, representing Niger and the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Aminu Nabegu, member, representing Jigawa and Kano and Hindatu Abdullahi, member representing Kaduna and Katsina States

Others are Shehu Aliyu, member representing Kebbi, Sokoto and Zamfara, Odekunle Aduke, member representing Kogi and Kwara, Jide Jimoh, member representing Lagos and Ogun, as well as Festus Oyebade , member representing Osun and Oyo states

Upon confirmation, the new FCSC leadership is expected to commence work with effect from November 30, 2023, following the expiration of tenure of the current Federal Civil Service Commission Chairman and membership on November 29, 2023.

The statement said the ” President anticipates that the new FCSC leadership will competently facilitate the transformation, reorientation, and digitization of the Federal Bureaucracy to enable, and not stifle, growth and enhanced private sector participation in the development of the Nigerian economy, in full adherence to the Renewed Hope Agenda of his administration”