Emeka Offor donates N100m endowment for UNN development

… Bags institution’s honorary degree

Sir Emeka Offor, a businessman and philanthropist, on Saturday donated N100m endowment fund for the development of the University of Nigeria Nsukka (UNN).

Offor, who is the executive chairman of Chrome Group of Companies, made the donation shortly after he was awarded the degree of Doctor of Business Administration (Honoris Causa) during the 52nd Convocation of UNN.

Offor, who was represented by Steve Ahaneku, said that the Vice Chancellor of the UNN, Prof. Charles Igwe, would be invited later to discuss mode of disbursement of the money and the area of development the money would be used in the university.

He said that his Foundation -Sir Emeka Offor Foundation – had been in the fore-front of educational, health and youth empowerment, adding that UNN had been a great beneficiary of his Foundation with Books for Africa to the tune of multi-million worth of books in various disciplines.

According to him, the Foundation and Books for Africa have donated books worth $30 million to institutions in 18 African countries in the different disciplines, which included law, computer science, business administration, political science, among others.

Offor also said that not long ago during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the Foundation donated 100 fully-fitted hospital beds to the University of Nigeria Teaching Hospital (UNTH) Ituku-Ozalla near Enugu to reinforce the desire for Nigerians to have sound health.

According to him, in 2010, the Foundation endowed a professorial chair worth N20 million in the UNN, adding that it had been quite a time a comprehensive report had been sent across on the endowed chair.

“I appreciate this great institution for this rare and high honour to me and my group,” he said.

Earlier, the Vice-Chancellor of the University, Prof Charles Igwe, said that the university carefully chose world class personalities that met the stringent criteria stipulated for the award of the honorary degrees of the UNN.

Igwe, before Offor’s citaton was read, said as a student and great ambassador of the institution, Offor had distinguished himself in the oil and gas sector as well as other endeavours he had engaged in.

“Sir Emeka Offor has exceptionally done well in all God has blessed him to engage in; a shining example of simplicity, humility and someone who is fully out to uplift humanity in its entirety, ” he said.

Reacting, Austine Ndigwe said that Offor deserved the award for his numerous works of charity and philanthropy, adding: “Offor gives to everyone and group without limit.”

Ndigwe called on Nigerians to emulate the spirit of selfless giving of Offor, adding: “Due to his spirit of giving and wiping tears of many, God keep on blessing Sir Emeka Offor.”

Ikenna Ofodeme, Majority Leader of Anambra State House of Assembly, said that Offor had been a great blessing to humanity and had been instrumental to development in communities and institutions in the country.

Ofodeme, who is a member representing Ekwusigo State Constituency, said: “The people of Anambra are proud to associate with our illustrious son and foremost philanthropist.”

Offor and three others received honourary doctorate degrees from UNN.