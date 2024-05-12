Security forces, hunters rescue abducted Kogi students

Several students abducted from the Confluence University of Science and Technology, Osara, Kogi have been rescued by local hunters and security agents, the state government says.

Kingsley Femi Fanwo, the commissioner for Information and Communications, confirmed this in a statement on Sunday, reiterating the government’s determination to protect its citizens and maintain peace and security in the state.

The operation came hours after Ahmed Usman Ododo, the governor of the state, visited the institution to reassure parents of his commitment to rescuing the students.

Local vigilantes and security forces engaged the kidnappers in a fierce shootout, forcing the criminals to flee with gunshot wounds, leaving behind the kidnapped students, the statement said.

The rescued students have been taken to medical facilities for necessary care, with ongoing efforts by security forces to locate and rescue any remaining abducted students.

However, the rescue operation was not without casualties, as a local hunter and a Department of State Services (DSS) operative sustained injuries during the exchange of gunfire and are currently receiving medical treatment.

“We commend our local hunters and all the conventional security agents for their bravery and gallantry. Of special commendation is the DSS for acting on credible intelligence to coordinate a fearless confrontation on the outlaws. The security agencies have once again demonstrated why Kogi State will remain an uncomfortable place for bandits, kidnappers and other criminal elements,” the statement reads.

The government emphasised its unwavering commitment to ensuring the security and safety of the people of Kogi State, pledging to maintain an uncompromising stance against banditry, kidnapping, and other criminal activities.

Residents were urged to report individuals with gunshot wounds in their communities to law enforcement agencies, as efforts continue to ensure the complete recovery and safety of all abducted students.