Ododo unveils new operational vehicles for Kogi vigilante service

By Victoria Nnakaike

Governor Usman Ahmed Ododo of Kogi State on Friday unveiled new operational vehicles for the state’s vigilante service to enhance the operational efficiency and capacity of security architecture in the state, particularly the local vigilance services for community policing.

Speaking at the Muhammadu Buhari Civic Centre Lokoja, Ododo said he stood before the people of Kogi with a commitment to safety and security of every life and property across the length and breadth of the state.

“Today’s event is a further testament to our collective resolve as a government to tackle security challenges in the state-head on with enhanced speed and overall efficiency of our security operatives.

“These operational security vehicles which is the first installment of several hundreds to be provided over the next few weeks will advance the safety and security of lives and property in all parts of the state as it stands as one of our most significant operational responses yet to recent upsurge in criminal activities in some parts of the state.

“Recall that during my inauguration, I promised to embark on people-oriented programmes and projects that will directly touch the lives of our people.

“No doubt, to achieve the objectives of our programmes and policies, Kogi State must remain safe and secure for everyone.

“Therefore, the recent launch of the Metropolitan Quick Response in Lokoja and other major towns in the state and this unveiling of operational vehicles are among series of evolving security measures geared towards ensuring that we keep our environment safe and to build on the solid foundation of the security architecture laid by the immediate past administration in the state.

“As we embark on consistent review of the security situation in the state, let me state unequivocally that our resolve to maintain law and order in all parts of the state is total and the fight against criminals in our state must be won.

“We cannot, and we will not allow criminal elements to undermine the progress and prosperity we have worked so hard to achieve in our state,” he said.

He commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his unwavering commitment to reversing the spate of inherited security challenges in the country, adding that as a government they are in total support of the President in his determination to take the fight to the terrorists in all parts of the country as they have seen in recent onslaught to degrade cells of bandits and terrorists across Nigeria.

“We want to further assure Mr. President that we are fully committed to a comprehensive approach to addressing security challenges in the state and our country in general and we shall stand shoulder to shoulder with Mr. President to identify and bring remnant of these criminals and their sponsors to justice in no time.

“Mr. President is aware of the strategic implications of any breach of security in Kogi as a gateway state to the North and the South and that is why he is giving us all the support required to ensure the security of lives and property in all corners of the state.

“As such, this new addition to our security master plan will involve all security agencies feeding from the credible intelligence and direct community engagement with our people in the farms, markets, homes and every part of the community to ensure that our people are safe to engage in legitimate economic activities.

“Our efforts to guarantee food security by feeding our people and producing for other states in the country is tied to the security of lives and property and in line with the Renewed Hope Agenda of Mr. President.

“Therefore, our renewed onslaught against criminals in the state will be operational in all communities with the ability to provide 24 hours response by a joint team of vigilante service men and conventional security agencies to enhance intelligence gathering and shorter response time to distress calls as a model for community policing in Nigeria.

“Let me use this occasion to call on our people to continue to support Mr. President and remain united behind his policies and programmes as he is working hard to fix immediate challenges faced by the nation.

“We must avoid any act capable of causing any breach of peace and security in the state. Let me restate that nothing, not even the antics of unpatriotic noise makers and sponsors of criminals will deter us in our efforts to keep our state safe and to make it more attractive for investors and legitimate businesses from all over the world.

“I commend the gallantry and dedication of the men and women of all the security agencies and our vigilante services for your sacrifices in the line of duty and I promise that we shall remain grateful for your services in keeping our state and country safe.

“Security remains the responsibility of everyone and we must not lose our guard at any point in time. Together, we shall overcome the challenges of insecurity and emerge stronger than ever as a state and country,” he said.