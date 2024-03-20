Power station collapse sparks blackout Across Abuja, Kogi State

Residents in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, along with specific regions in Kogi State, are grappling with blackouts following technical malfunctions, as disclosed by the Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC) on Tuesday.

The AEDC reported that a technical fault on the 33kv feeder K6 originating from the AT9 Karu Transmission Station, managed by the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN), has resulted in the disruption of power supply to several areas.

Among the affected locations in Abuja are Zamani Estate, Abacha Road Mararaba, Ruga Juli, Old Karu Road, Glory Estate, and their surrounding environs.

In a statement, the AEDC conveyed its commitment to resolving the issue promptly, emphasising that the TCN maintenance team is addressing the fault to restore the electricity supply to the affected areas. The company expressed regret for any inconvenience experienced by its customers.

Prior to this development, the TCN had announced scheduled maintenance on its TR3 45MVA and TR2 60MVA power transformers at the 132/33kV Okene Transmission Substation.

The maintenance operation, slated to take place from Tuesday to Wednesday, between 10 am and 03 pm each day, necessitated a temporary halt in power transmission to regions serviced by the Abuja DisCo, including Okene, Kabba, Ososo, and Ikare.

“Kindly note that bulk power supply will be restored to Abuja DisCo immediately after maintenance work is completed,” Ndidi Mbah, TCN spokesperson, said.

In addition, Mbah revealed that the TCN had commissioned a 100MVA 132/33kV power transformer at its Port Harcourt Main Transmission Substation, significantly augmenting the substation’s bulk transmission capacity by 80MW.

This initiative, undertaken in collaboration with the World Bank, encompasses comprehensive rehabilitation and expansion efforts aimed at fortifying the infrastructure of the 132/33kV transmission substation.

“With the installation of the 100MVA power transformer, the substation’s installed capacity increased from 180MVA to 280MVA. Notably, industries in the Trans Amadi industrial environment and communities beyond Port Harcourt city will benefit significantly from this capacity expansion,” she added.

Meanwhile, in a separate development, Adebayo Adelabu, the Minister of Power, summoned the management of the AEDC and the Managing Director of the TCN to address the persisting challenges in power supply within their respective domains.

Despite ongoing efforts, the power sector continues to grapple with multifaceted issues such as gas shortages, vandalism, and energy theft, which have contributed to the current state of affairs.