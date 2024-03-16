Kogi Governor urges collaboration with FGN Power for enhanced electricity supply

In a bid to boost power supply to Kogi State, Governor Ahmed Usman Ododo has emphasised the necessity for strengthened collaboration between the Federal Government of Nigeria (FGN) Power Company and the state government.

The governor’s call for synergy was made during his recent visit to the FGN Power headquarters, where he was warmly received by Kenny Anuku, the Managing Director and CEO of FGN Power.

Expressing his gratitude to the management of FGN Power for their ongoing interventions in Kogi State, Governor Ododo highlighted the pivotal role of adequate power supply in the state’s industrialisation agenda. He emphasised that without sufficient electricity, industries within the state would face persistent challenges.

“Kogi is Central to Nigeria and has become the new industrial hub of our nation. Our tax administration, excellent security network and robust economic policies have made our State a destination of choice for some industrial giants.

“However, sustaining the ones we have as well as attracting more depends on power supply to our dear State. Power is critical to socio-economic development in our dear State.

“Our visit here today is to deepen our partnership in our our shared aspiration at delivering electricity to our industries and homes. You have been doing a lot for the State but we won’t stop asking for more”.

Earlier, the MD/CEO of FGN Power, hailed the Governor’s “youthful dynamism and determination to improve power supply to Kogi State”.

He said the Company is already doing a lot in the State and will do more to “reward the spirit of partnership that the Governor has shown”.

Anuku urged the Kogi State Government to key into the FGN Power’s Investment Program that will improve distribution infrastructure in the State.