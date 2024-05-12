Lagos Water Corporation compensates disengaged staff

The Lagos Water Corporation says it has fulfilled its promise to its disengaged staff by disbursing compensation and other benefits to them.

This was made know on Sunday through a statement issued by Mukhtaar Tijani, the LWC managing director.

Mukhtaar expressed his sympathy for the staff and emphasised that the ongoing restructuring is essential for propelling the corporation forward and restoring its former prestige.

The corporation furthe expressed that affected employees receive their entitlements in accordance with public service regulations.

He added that the audit should not be misconstrued as a witch-hunting exercise but rather as a universal practice aimed at enhancing service delivery and addressing identified gaps or issues.

“It should be viewed as an initiative to stimulate growth, create new opportunities, foster fresh perspectives, and drive the corporation towards achieving its objectives,” he said.

Tijani commended Babajide Sanwo-Olu and the state government for prompt payment of the three months’ notice pay and two months’ severance compensation to affected staff as a means of alleviating the impact of the current situation.