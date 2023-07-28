Tinubu gives nod to six top officers in Nigerian Customs

The President has approved the appointment of a management team for the Customs following the appointment of the Acting Comptroller General of Customs, Bashir Adewale Adeniyi, on June 19 and the retirement of some management members in the Service.

The newly appointed management team comprises three Deputy Comptroller Generals (DCGs) and three Assistant Comptroller Generals (ACGs). The officers are DCG FO Okun, DCG MBA Musa, DCG A Hamisu, ACG K Olumoh, ACG AB Mohammed, and ACG A Alajogun. Chief Superintendent of Customs and National Public Relations Officer Abdullahi Maiwada announced yesterday.

In his statement, the Acting Comptroller General of Customs, Adeniyi, expressed gratitude to the retired members of the management team of the Nigerian customs for their dedicated and meritorious Service. He congratulated the newly appointed officers on their prestigious roles. He called upon them to rise to the occasion, pushing the boundaries to achieve even greater heights in the Service’s essential mandates.

The critical objectives outlined for the Nigerian customs ustoms management team are revenue generation, the crackdown on smuggling activities, and trade facilitation. These goals underscore the Customs Service’s vital role in ensuring the nation’s economic well-being and security.

The appointment is coming after the President appointed Tinubu submitted a list containing 28 nominees to the upper chamber of the National Assembly for screening.