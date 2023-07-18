Nigeria Customs generates N6.2bn in Kwara

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Kwara Command has said that it generated N6.2 billion in the second quarter of 2023, between April and June.

This amount represents 9.14% of the revenue increment compared to preceding year 2022.

Kehinde Ilesanmi, the Customs Controller in charge of Kwara Command, while briefing the journalists on the activities of the Command in the second quarter of 2023, said the Command had at the end of the second quarter 2023, generated the sum of N6,246, 485,827.97.

He noted that the Command under his watch between January and June this year had collected and remitted N9, 813,483,412.09 to the Federation Accounts.

“This amount is above what was collected from (January-June, 2022) with the sum of N5,762,552,633.87”, he stated.

Ilesanmi said that the results of Command’s anti-smuggling activities coupled with its renewed drive in utilization of cutting edge strategies had led to 56 seizures of different items with Duty Paid Value (DPV) N48,822,400.00.

He listed tems seized during the period under review to include 9 units of used vehicles of different types, 813 bags of foreign parboiled rice, 24,950 litres of petroleum product in 998 Jerry cans and 14 kegs of vegetable oil of 25 litres.

“The seizures were successfully accomplished as a result of the renewed determination of the Comptroller-General of Customs, Bashir Adewale Adeniyi to rid the country of all forms of illegal importation.

“These positive harvests in the areas of anti-smuggling and revenue generation are a clear testimony of what can be achieved under a brand new leadership of the Service.

“I want to call on Nigerians, the media in particular to support the Command by providing credible information that will help nip smuggling in the bud”, he explained.