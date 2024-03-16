Tinubu appoints Ja’afar Isa executive secretary of National Commission for Almajiri

President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of Ja’afar Isa, a retired Brigadier General, as Executive Secretary of the National Commission for Almajiri and Out-of-School Children Education.

The President has also approved the appointment of Hashim Abbas as Senior Special Assistant to the President on Chieftaincy Matters.

Ja’afar Isa is a respected leader and was Military Administrator of Kaduna State from 1993 to 1996, while Tijani Abbas is the Sarkin Sudan Kano.

A statement by Ajuri Ngelale, Presidential Spokesman, said the President anticipates that the new appointees will bring their vast experience into these important roles, which impact the very core of society, while ensuring that his administration’s drive to guarantee Nigeria’s out-of-school children the most comprehensive education is realized in the superceding interest of the nation’s future.