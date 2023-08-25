Tinubu appoints Dekalu-Thomas CEO of electricity liability mgt company

Bola Tinubu, president of Nigeria has authorised the appointment of Mojoyinoluwa Dekalu-Thomas as the new managing director and chief executive officer of the Nigeria Electricity Liability Management Company (NELMCO) for a four-year term.

According to a statement signed Ajuri Ngelale, special adviser to the president (Media & Publicity), since Mr. Adebayo Fagbemi, the first MD/CEO of NELMCO, left his position on May 8th, 2023, Mrs. Mojoyinoluwa Dekalu-Thomas has been serving in that capacity.

Her new substantive appointment has left a vacancy at her prior post as executive director of liability management due to her previous temporary capacity.

As a result, Dimla Joel Nchinney has been appointed by President Tinubu to work for NELMCO as the substantive Executive Director, Liability Management.

These appointments are effective immediately.