The Importance Of Brands Sharing In A Time Like This: Lessons From #RamadanWithMaltina

This year, Muslims across Nigeria have had their faith tested. Some of the joys of Ramadan; rising up as a community to observe Sahur, gathering together to break our fast at Iftar, sharing food and presents with family and offering Zakat, are experiences we must abstain from to protect ourselves and others due to the impact of a global pandemic.

In line with the spirit of Ramadan, which exalts a reconnection to Allah, piety and noble gestures towards the Ummah. Brands should also be inspired by the resolve and care the Ummah has shown for each other and plan to model their example by extending acts of generosity.

People are looking for new ways to connect in their communities while respecting government directives to shut down physical spaces and abstain from gathering for congregational and celebratory engagements.

One of Nigeria’s leading malt brands, Maltina is answering the call through sharing, interpreted as a helping hand, prayers, food on the table, drinks to enjoy, knowledge to learn, or a reason to be happy. There are vital lessons from the #RamadanWithMaltina campaign that shows how a brand can show warmth in the coldness of a global pandemic.

Lesson 1: Never Stop Sharing

Maltina has continued on its mission to share happiness across Nigeria, even in the midst of a global pandemic. Since the beginning of the Ramadan season, Maltina has been sharing cases of its refreshing malt drink every Friday to consumers at select Mosques and Islamic leaders in Nigeria.

Apart from sharing free drinks, in a campaign designed to create a ripple effect of sharing across communities and sharing as much happiness, hope, and joy from one person to others around them, the brand took it further by sharing Maltina care boxes…

Lesson 2: Share With A Purpose

Maltina sent care boxes to Muslim influencers, including the iconic actors, Ali Nuhu, Rahama Sadau, and Femi Adebayo. Maltina also shared with celebrated Nigerian artistes like Sound Sultan, Reminisce, Kaffy Shafau, and several others. The selected influencers across the country from Lagos, Abuja, Oyo, to Kano, were empowered to in turn share the care boxes to people in their communities.

The special Maltina care boxes contained highly nutritious and essential foods like rice, beans, fruits, vegetables, and the refreshing goodness of Maltina drinks. The gifts also bore letters conveying hope and uplifting prayers, capturing the happiness Maltina continues to stand for as a brand.

Learning from this, we see the importance of dedicating time to be purposeful in sharing. By choosing nutritious food in a time where people are looking to boost their immune systems and stay healthy, and sending messages of hope when people are anxious and looking for support, the brand captures how to truly connect with its audiences.

Lesson 3: Find Out What People Truly Need, Then Share

In the #RamadanWithMaltina campaign, Maltina highlighted another important item to be shared—knowledge. Across Nigeria, many students and young business owners are seeking opportunities to learn. Maltina noticed this gap and hosted a ‘Day Of Learning’ where three Nigerian Breweries employees volunteered their time and expertise to share knowledge.

Teaching 3 learning sessions to an online community school with over 30,000 Northern Nigerian youths, women, and SME business owners, the brand displayed that sharing is not limited to physical items alone, but also vital learning opportunities that lead to growth. Featuring Nigerian youths, women, and SME businesses, from Gombe, Kano, Abeokuta, Jos, Zamfara, Borno, and other states, the ‘Day Of Learning’ brought communities closer to bond with the brand.

The sessions were diverse, from Bookkeeping and Simple Finance, Marketing, and Social Media, to Sales and Customer Service benefitting young business owners and families looking for business opportunities especially during a global pandemic.

Learning from this, the brand has amplified how critical it is for brands to truly delve into what is needed for their communities and fill the gaps in the missing spaces of support or opportunities.

It may prove a daunting task to continue sharing against the backdrop of mounting anxieties due to the global pandemic. Yet, one can see from here that keeping consistent with your brand’s mission can inspire others and go on to become something bigger and meaningful to your consumers and communities.

Maltina’s dedication to the consistent involvement in benevolent and communally enriching activities, regardless of the global challenges and anxiety posed by the current pandemic, is a true lesson on brand empathy.

These lessons show that sharing can become a cycle to inspire others to continue giving to those in their community, making someone’s day brighter, and sharing happiness. It also gives brands insights on how to remain courageously consistent with their brand message and impact across communities.