Terror alert: British Commission restricts access, as schools switch to online classes

Following the security alert issued by the United States Embassy on an elevated risk of terrorist attacks in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), the British High Commission (BHC) has announced reduced services, saying it will only be open for business for critical staff only.

The Commission, in a notice issued on Sunday, also advised parents not to send children to schools.

‘On Monday 24 October, British High Commission Abuja (BHC) will be open for Business Critical staff only. ALL colleagues wishing to travel to BHC should seek authorisation from Line Manager/ Block Leads, and in advance of travel.

“On Monday 24 October, BHC Abuja UKB parents are advised strongly not to send children to schools. More detail will follow later today from DHC Gill Atkinson,” the notice read.

Meanwhile, schools in Abuja especially private schools have begun taking precautionary measures. A private school in. Abuja in a notice to parents said it will be closing its campuses for the week and will commence online classes immediately.

Read also: Police raid suspected IPoB/ESN camps, arrests 2 in Ebonyi

“We have just received word that many of the Embassies in Abuja have increased their risk levels, based on the threat of terrorist attacks. In this environment it is appropriate that we too take additional precautions and as such we will be switching to online learning for the coming week, while all parent conferences will be held online as well.

“Due to the late notice of this message classes will commence at 10.00 am tomorrow, and a schedule for the remainder of the week will be forthcoming soon. If your family needs to come to school to collect devices or other material needed for online classes you are welcome to do so at 8.00 am after which students should return home for their classes,” the notice read.

Meanwhile, the Department of State Services (DSS) in response to the US security alert has urged citizens to be on alert and report suspicious movements to the service.

The DSS has received several enquiries relating to the security advisory issued by the US Embassy in Abuja, today, 23/10/22. The public may recall that the Service had variously issued similar warnings in the past.

“While advising that necessary precautions are taken by all and sundry, the populace is enjoined to remain alert and assist security agencies with useful information regarding threats and suspicious criminal acts around them,” the DSS said in a press statement signed by its spokesperson, Peter Afunanya.

“Meanwhile, the Service calls for calm as it works with other law enforcement agencies and stakeholders to maintain peace and order in and beyond Abuja,” the statement added.