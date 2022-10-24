Police raid suspected IPoB/ESN camps, arrests 2 in Ebonyi

The police in Ebonyi State have raided three suspected camps of the outlawed IPOB/ESN and arrested two members of the gang.

Chris Anyanwu, the spokesperson of the command, said at a news conference in Abakaliki on Sunday that the camps were located in a thick forest close to Opeke River, in Omege village, Agba community in Ishielu local government area of the state.

Anyanwu said the police also recovered assorted arms and ammunition, military uniforms and many incriminating exhibits.

“The operation was spearheaded by the command’s tactical teams, assisted by the military and DSS in the state.

“It was prompted by quantum pieces of reliable evidence, professionally elicited from the interrogation of Nnamdi Ngwuta, a.k.a. State Commander, number three and another operative of the outlawed group, Felix Ogudu, who were earlier arrested.

“While accessing the camps, the combined teams were ambushed by the criminal elements with rains of sporadic shooting in their direction.

“Without hesitation, the allied team swiftly responded and engaged them in the same manner and of course, their superior firepower subdued the miscreants.

“They chanted morale-boosting war songs, dived into the Opeke River and swarmed to different directions as they scampered for safety.

“However, a good number of them were neutralised while many escaped with bullet injuries.

“After dislodging the criminal elements and taking over the ground, the camp, which they christened “IGBO BU IGBO TRAINING SCHOOL CAMP”, was ransacked and destroyed.

“Equally, a wooden bridge under construction, intended to aid the miscreants in their coming and going, was dismantled,” he added.

The police spokesperson listed the recovered exhibits to include 11 bullet-proof jackets and eight sets of military camouflage uniforms.

“Two camp-gas cookers, 110 rounds of FNC live ammunition, 40 rounds of GPMG live ammunition, two PRO electronics scanners (EOD equipment), five empty canons and five single-barrel guns were also recovered among others.

The police implored the citizens of Ebonyi State to assist the command with credible and reliable information that would help to arrest the hoodlums.

He said that giving the information would help to rid the state of heinous crimes, especially during the fast-approaching Christmas/New Year celebrations as well as the electioneering period.