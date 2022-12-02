Tension heightens in Ondo community as gunmen abduct monarch

A monarch in Ajowa-Akoko, in Akoko North-West Local Government Area of Ondo State, the Oloso of Oso, Oba Clement Jimoh Olukotun, has been kidnapped by unknown gunmen Thursday.

A source from the town said the abductors besieged the monarch’s residence on Thursday evening around 10pm and whisked the traditional ruler away to an unknown destination.

According to the source, the gunmen shot at will and destroyed the monarch’s main door to gain access into his residential building before perpetrating the act.

The source said upon getting to the residence, the gunmen knocked the door and realising that the occupants were not ready to yield to their request to willingly succumb, they shot at every obstacle. He added that the gunshot pellets , were said to have pierced the door and wall into the living room, but said none of the occupants was hit or injured.

The source stated that the intensity of the gunshots had terrified the residents of the border town, as none of them could emerge from their residences for a rescue mission.

“When they came, they surrounded the building and started ordering the monarch and other occupants to open the door and surrender willingly, but nobody answered. At this point, they started shooting.” the resident said.

“They destroyed the main door and entered. They terrorised Kabiyesi and his family members before dragging him out and took him away. None of the family members had been contacted, but we knew they were kidnappers.”

The Ondo Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Funmilayo Odunlami, who confirmed the incident said, “it is true but the details of the incident is still not clear. However, Police from the Divisional Police headquarters at Oke-Agbe, headquarters of Akoko Northwest Local Government Area of Ondo State, have been deployed in the town to launch investigation into the incident.”