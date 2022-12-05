Ten beneficiaries of Presidential Amnesty Programme bag first class

Ten beneficiaries of the Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP) have bagged first-class honours at the Admiralty University of Nigeria, while 61 others bagged second-class degrees.

The Interim Administrator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP) Maj. Gen Barry Ndiomu (rtd) applauded the First-Class graduates at the University’s maiden convocation ceremony.

The ceremony, which was held on Friday 25th November 2022, saw a female beneficiary of the PAP, Ebike-Emiyen Doma Perewolatei emerge as the best graduating student in the Faculty of Arts, Management and Social Science for the 2021/2022 academic session.

Doma, who bagged four other awards including cash gifts, clinched a First-Class degree in History and International Studies with a CGPA of 4.86.

Alagha Tarinpre Angela, another PAP beneficiary who also bagged a first-class degree was presented with an award and cash gift as the student who exhibited the best leadership qualities. Famous Tumodi, also a first-class honour recipient was awarded the best graduating student in International Relations and Tourism Studies and James Ayefemawei Thomas emerged as the best graduating student with a first-class degree in Accounting, Business Administration and Economics on a CGPA of 4.72.

Among the ten beneficiaries who bagged first-class awards are: Olotu Jerry, Peters Isobeye Princess, Bernard Moses Ebiwei, Azibanataram Reuben, Moses Diepreye Immaculate and Iko Tokoni.

Apart from these ten, 61 beneficiaries of the Amnesty Programme were also awarded second class upper division at the ceremony in which a total of 118 beneficiaries of the Programme graduated.

Speaking on behalf of the Interim Administrator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme, Maj. Gen Barry Ndiomu (rtd), Head of the Reintegration Department, PAP, Wilfred Musa said that the PAP was proud to have sponsored very brilliant minds who have been found worthy in character and learning.

He charged the recently graduated beneficiaries to continue to be good ambassadors of the university, of themselves, the PAP, and the Niger Delta at large. He assured them that a good future awaits them if they stuck to their guns and continued in the excellence they have exhibited in their academics.

He further expressed excitement about the award presented to Ms Alagha Tarinpre Angela, commending her for being an excellent example of a leader, saying that it was worthy of emulation by people in the Niger Delta.