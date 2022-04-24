Temple Group appoints new managing directors

In a strategic move to further improve the services of company, the group managing director of Temple Group Limited, Segun Obayendo has announced the appointment of Ifeoma George-Oji as the managing director of Temple SYC Limited and Chinwe Uwaegbute as managing director of Drivers Testing Resources Limited. Their appointments take effect April 14, 2022.

This announcement marks the end of service of Segun Obayendo as the managing director of Temple SYC Limited and Drivers Testing Resources Limited, subsidiaries of Temple Group Limited. Both appointees were top management staff of company.

Ifeoma George- Oji joined the group in 2015 as finance and admin manager and until her new elevation was the executive director, finance and accounts.

Read also: Some coping strategies for New Business Stress -A review of Olisa Umerah’s So You Want to Start a Business?

She brings to the table, an unblemished 28 years cognate experience in motor vehicle administration, banking and finance and property management. She is a member, Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria ICAN and an associate member, Chartered Institute of Transport Administration, CioTA.

On the other hand, Chinwe Uwaegbute joined the group in 2012 as the business development manager and later first human resource manager at the inception of the Vehicle Inspection project.

Until her recent appointment, she was the general manager, Drivers Testing Resources Limited. With her background in human resources management (MBA) and MSC in management from Ascencia Business School, College de Paris, France, and her invaluable contribution as the executive secretary of Nigeria Transportation Commissioner Forum, she brings to the table extensive knowledge of executing ambitious plans to develop strategic solutions for her clients.