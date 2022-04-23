Some coping strategies for New Business Stress -A review of Olisa Umerah’s So You Want to Start a Business?

Title: So You Want to Start a Business? The Undiluted Truth About Starting and Running a Business from Scratch

Author: Olisa Umerah

Year of Publication: 2020

Number of Pages: 187

Category: Business

Starting and running a successful business requires a great deal of passion, attention, and insight. People must consider a number of factors, including what they will sell and whether they want to be motivated solely by financial gain or loss. If that’s the case, how many people truly understand what it takes to start and run a business in this day and age? What makes them believe that this is the best time in their lives to embark on such a journey? So You Want to Start a Business? by Olisa Umerah is a good place to start if you have no prior business management experience.

This is a book full of common-sense advice for aspiring business owners. Olisa Umerah emphasized the importance of thoroughly preparing before starting a business, as well as accepting that things will almost certainly go wrong at first. This is not a new concept, but it has been organized in a dynamic way that readers can still understand. As a result, the book moves at a breakneck pace.

According to the author, it is critical to complete your market research, identify your competitors, and assess the level of risk before embarking on a business venture. Even though it looks like the reader is being lectured at times, the subject is interesting.

As you turn the pages of this book, your mind is racing with questions about your readiness for the risky but exhilarating world of business. It will undoubtedly be an eye-opening read for readers of this book.

The author uses numerous examples throughout the book to demonstrate how he has lived his own life and made decisions. With a few hours of brisk reading, you can learn almost everything you need to know. It’s occasionally amusing. This book, on the other hand, appears to be used as a tool for his company’s marketing. Each chapter contains a different amount of information about his company (this is not a bad thing to do either).

Olisa Umerah’s main point is that starting a business is a difficult task. It should not, however, prevent you from starting your own business, succeeding in it, and living the life you’ve always desired, but you must be aware of the challenges and be prepared to face them.

If you want to start a business, this book is well worth reading, but be prepared to shake your head at the author’s writing style. He would have been better off hiring a ghostwriter or an experienced editor.

About the reviewer

Titilade Oyemade is a business executive in a leading organisation and holds a degree in Russian Language. She’s the convener of the Hangoutwithtee Ladies Event and the publisher of Hangoutwithtee magazine. She spends her weekends attending women conferences, events and book readings. She loves to have fun and to help other women have the same in their lives. Email: titi.oyemade@gmail.com Social: @tiipreeofficial