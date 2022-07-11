Strike: NUEE urges FG to resolve impasse with ASUU, poly lecturers

The National Union of Electricity Employees (NUEE) says it is high the Federal Government resolved the lingering impasse with the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) as those in the polytechnics and other tertiary institutions to enable students to school.

NUEE in a statement signed Joe Ajaero, it’s general secretary and made available to the media on Saturday, decried the government-ASUU-deadlock which has lasted several months now with students compelled to stay at home. It said this development has exposed the students to all forms of negative vices inimical to nation building.

NUEE urge the Federal Government to address all issues touching the non implementation of agreements and others affecting Nigeria’s tertiary institutions.

“A nation that is committed to human capital development does not toy with the Education, training and manpower need of its youth population.

The laissez-faire attitude of the government whether at the state or national level towards the continued closure of schools is a sorry state in the process of our development towards nationhood,” the union said.

It argued that it was through education that Nigeria could be pulled out of the current duldroms and be positioned towards socio-economic and technical development of the next millennium.

The union, therefore, called on the disagreeing parties to resolve the crisis, or it would be “forced to stay at home with our children” if after the Nigeria Labour Congress'(NLC) nationwide protest and the current impasse is not conclusively addressed.”