Step up war against bandits, kidnappers, Deji of Akure tells security agents

The Deji and paramount ruler of Akure kingdom, Ondo State, Aladetoyinbo Aladelusi, has urged the security agencies across the country not to relax until the battle against banditry, kidnapping and all forms of security threat is won.

The monarch, in a statement made available to journalists by his chief press secretary, Michael Adeyeye, while felicitating with Muslims in Akure kingdom and across the globe on the celebration of this year Eid-el-kabir, said all hands must be on deck in curbing the menace of insecurity across the country.

Aladelusi, who urged Muslim faithful to use this occasion to pray for the peace, security and prosperity of Ondo State and nation at large said “there is no doubt that this season teaches us the need to be selfless and obedient to the dictates of the Almighty Allah.”

He, therefore, urged leaders at various levels of government to be more selfless, prudent and ensure that the people are made to enjoy the dividends of democracy, knowing fully well that they will give the account of their stewardship to the Almighty Allah.

The monarch also advised the different faiths in Akure kingdom and Ondo state to continue to maintain the peaceful coexistence and harmony which had sustained religious peace being experienced in the state.

Meanwhile, the Bishop Anglican Diocese of Owo, Stephen Fagbemi has called on Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu to prioritize the welfare of the people irrespective of the economic status of the state.

The Cleric, who spoke on Wednesday at the 65th birthday thanksgiving service of governor Akeredolu held at the Chapel of the Epiphany, Owo also urged him to remain focus and disregard any side talks in order for him to perform effectively across all the 18 local government areas of the state.

According to Fagbemi, distraction may negatively affect the implementation of the governor’s policies and programmes if not ignored.