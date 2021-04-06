Starsight presents sustainability award to Ecobank for achieving 100 sites

Leading commercial and industrial solar power provider, Starsight Energy has presented its second 2020 Sustainability Award to Ecobank for reaching the milestone of 100+ sites with installed sustainable power, storage, and cooling solutions.

The achievement highlights Ecobank’s commitment to sustainability, as well as Starsight’s ability to help its clients achieve their ESG goals.

Starsight has completed over 500 sites in Nigeria since 2015. The company currently has 41 MW of installed generating capacity, 33 MWH of battery storage, and 16,320 HP of cooling capacity across Nigeria and Ghana, with new markets anticipated to come online in 2021.

Ecobank is one of Starsight Energy’s largest clients by several sites, with 150 power installations across their branches in Nigeria.

Starsight’s state-of-the-art systems will enable Ecobank to avoid over 45,000 tons of CO2 emissions over the project lifetime while significantly reducing power and cooling costs. Ecobank’s Executive Director of Corporate Banking, Kola Adeleke, received the award on behalf of the bank.

Olugboyega Falayi, head of business services for Ecobank, commented, “our partnership with Starsight has enabled Ecobank to reduce its carbon emissions whilst delivering a cleaner working environment, thereby promoting the bank’s environmental sustainability policy. Further, the steady and clean power supply at our locations has greatly improved uptime for in-branch ATMS, translating to improved income and better brand perception.”

“Starsight has been consistent and prompt in deployments to Ecobank sites even during the COVID- 19 pandemic. The Company has exhibited excellent customer service and response time to issues whenever they arise. We are confident that both parties will continue to benefit from this relationship in the future.

Tony Carr, Starsight Energy’s CEO, added, “Ecobank has achieved an impressive milestone of over 11MW of installed solar and hybrid generation capacity. We are proud to support them in achieving their sustainability goals while ensuring their customers and staff never have to worry about power downtime.