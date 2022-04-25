Stallion Times advises journalists on ethics of profession

Looking at the worsening insecurity situation and the tide of violence in the country, Nigerian journalists have been advised to put in practice the ethics of the profession in their daily activities and to douse tension through thriving reportage instead of escalating crisis.

According to the communiqué jointly signed by the NUJ chairman, Kogi State Council, Adieza Momoh Jimoh and Editor-in Chief, Stallion Times, Isiyaku Ahmed and the participants, they resolved that the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) should be enforced.

Stallion Times Media Services in collaboration with Professor Wole Soyinka’s Centre for Investigative Journalism, with the support from McArthur Foundation organised a one day workshop for Journalists in Kogi State with the theme, ‘Up holding Code of Ethics’ in Lokoja, stressing that government officials should be made to adhere to the provisions of the Act by making available required information of blip interest to journalists.

The communiqué equally called on media owners to prioritise the payment of salaries, emoluments and all other fringe benefits for journalists as a way to motivate them to carry out their responsibilities with dignity and respect, adding that working journalists, broadcasters and bloggers should be alive to their professional mandates.

They also advised media proprietors to constantly train and retrain the journalists in other to keep them abreast with the global best practices.