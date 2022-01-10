Image Merchant Promotion trains journalists in Kwara

As part of measures to ensure effective and efficient communication for development in our society; Image Merchant Promotion (IMP) in collaboration with Penlight Centre had trained selected journalists in Kwara State on how to exhibit social responsibility journalism.

Addressing participants at a two-day capacity building – workshop on Digital Reporting, Fact-Checking and Socia Media Management for Journalists; Yushau Shuaib, the founder of IMPR team and Publisher of PRNigeria and Economic Confidential, examines Digital Journalism, Social Media, and Crises Communication.

He explained that the programme which is supported by the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) with the endorsement of the Ministry of Communication and Digital Economy would train journalists and online publishers on the latest technology used for journalism in selected states.

Shuaib said journalists played veritable roles in society thus, for them to function optimally; there is a need for adequate knowledge, exposure, training, and retraining among other qualities of responsible journalists.

The Chief Editor PRNigeria, enjoined reporters to be more committed, verify issues, embrace fairness and balance, always fact- check and provide reliable information to the general public.

Dr. Saudat Sallah Abdulbaki, of the Department of Mass Communication University of Ilorin, who discussed key issues in media management, noted that teamwork is becoming obscure saying, to effectively and efficiently manage communication system and audience; media practitioners must put necessary things into consideration.

According to her, journalists have to be conscious of various socio-economic situations, hold on to their audience with well-arranged content, collaborate with one another, fact-check, and eschew sensational reporting.

Abdulbaki, however, advocates for adequate research on issues of concern, journalists have to be on top of their media, listen to the audience, be creative, secure their contentment as well as follow the rules and ethics of the profession.

Also, Abdulrahman Abdulraheem, Deputy Editor – Economic Confidential elucidates media ethics and responsible reporting, issues bothering gate-keeping; social responsibility on side of journalists; access to information and source disclosure; decency and protect public interest.

Mukhtar Madobi, who focuses on conflict-sensitive reporting and responsible journalism; advised that journalists should play their roles diligently in analyzing issues, seek clarification from parties involved, report balance and accurately to manage conflicts, reach logical conclusions, and reliable information.