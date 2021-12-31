Kogi NDE trains 25 unemployed graduates on solar power installation, maintenance

The National Directorate of Employment (NDE) has begun training for 25 unemployed graduates in Kogi State on Solar Power Installation and Maintenance in its bid to boost self-employment.

The training, which is under the NDE Solar Training Scheme of the Special Public Works Programme, is aimed at providing the participants with the needed skills to become self-employed.

The Director General of NDE, Abubakar Nuhu Fikpo in his key note address called on the trainees to take the training seriously as it will serve as a life-changing opportunity for them.

Represented by the Kogi State Coordinator of NDE, Abubarkar Zakari, he noted that many are looking forward for the rare privileged but yet to come their way, hence the need for the beneficiaries to make good use of the opportunity in improving upon their living standard, as he described Solar Energy as the only alternative towards boosting regular power supply in Nigeria , saying the knowledge acquired on the scheme will be of great economic value to the nation.

Fikpo equally urged the participants to appreciate the management of NDE for considering them for the free training.

Also, one of the resource persons, Anselem Egbugha in his presentation at the workshop, charged the unemployed graduates to see the training as a great privilege which they must ensure maximum utilisation to acquire skills that would make them self-reliant.

Sam Moses, who spoke on behalf of the trainees, said that they would forever remain grateful to NDE for the opportunity which he assured would uplift their living standard at the end of the programme.