Stakeholders to discuss responsible advertising at ASP forum

The Advertising Standards Panel (ASP), a statutory organ of the Advertising Regulatory Council of Nigeria (ARCON), will hold a crucial stakeholders’ forum aimed at promoting responsible advertising practices within the Nigerian advertising landscape.

Under the theme “The motive of responsible advertising in Nigeria,” the forum scheduled for April 25 in Lagos promises to be a comprehensive discourse on the laws, ethics, and guidelines that govern the advertising industry in the country.

Read also: ADVAN picks hole in law mandating ARCON to set up tribunal

Stakeholders, including advertising sectoral groups, digital space owners and providers, capital market operators, trado-medicals, real estate practitioners, content creators, skit makers, hospitals, and educational institutions, among others, are expected to converge for this event.

In a statement, Martha Ugbomma Onyebuchi, director of regulations at ARCON, revealed that it is a golden opportunity for all stakeholders to engage in constructive dialogue, share insights, and collectively reinforce ARCON’s commitment to ethical and responsible advertising practices.

The forum is expected to look into the intricacies of the Nigerian code of advertising, vetting guidelines, and the consequences of non-compliance and violation of advertising regulations. It is also expected that participants will gain valuable insights from industry experts, legal professionals, and the regulatory organ, to navigate the complex landscape of advertising in Nigeria effectively.