Sony launches x series speakers into Nigerian market

Sony has officially launched the new X series party speakers into Nigerian market marking the active return of Sony home appliances in Nigeria.

The new product was launched when WhyFinite, a global marketing technology startup, hosted a team from Sony Middle East and Africa.

Speaking at launch, Bolaji Junaid, founder/CEO of WhyFinite, said it was a great privilege for the company to have been entrusted with Sony’s Live Life Loud campaign activation after a long break.

According to him, activating the sensory and physical energy of Nigerians with well-curated Karaoke sessions, dancing competitions and lots of entertainment was a beautiful experience

Also speaking, Jobin Joejoe, deputy managing director at Sony Middle East and Africa, expressed excitement for the launch of the X series party speakers in Nigeria.

“These speakers are designed to elevate every gathering into an unforgettable experience. This activation demonstrates Sony’s commitment to pushing the boundaries of entertainment and technology,” he said.

Rajeev Abraham, marketing communications manager at Sony and Ankit Dadhich, marketing director, Sony also said that Sony remains committed to the Nigerian market and would continue to give Nigerians a firsthand experience of Sony’s innovative features and exceptional sound quality of the party speakers.

The activation was also held in other African countries, but the Sony Middle East and Africa team commended WhyFinite for outstanding work, recognising the two days Lagos event as the “Best Practice Activation” among other African countries activated.

The launch reinforces Sony’s dedication to the Nigerian market and sets the stage for future innovative experiences.

The activation featured exciting activities such as karaoke sessions, dancing competitions, and product demonstrations.

The exceptional sound quality of the X series party speakers include the SRS XV-900, SRS-XV800, SRS-XV700, and SRS-XV500.