SMEDAN, BOI partner ICLED for MSMEs’ accelerated growth

The Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) sector of the Nigerian economy is to be repositioned for accelerated growth as experts converge on Lagos this week to dissect challenges confronting the sector and proffer solutions in what is tagged SMES business summit.

The event is aimed at developing an intentional approach to assisting the growth of MSMEs in the digital era after COVID-19.

The summit is being organised by the Small Medium Enterprises Development Agency of Nigeria (SMEDAN) and Bank of Industry (BOI) in collaboration with the Innovation Centre for Leadership and Entrepreneurship Development (ICLED) Business School, Lagos.

The business summit, tagged ‘Renewing MSMEs in Nigeria: Navigating disruption and embracing change in the new digital world’’, is scheduled for Wednesday 27 and Thursday 28 September 2023 at Radisson Blu Hotel, Victoria Island.

Read also: Sterling Bank, SMEDAN to create Nigeria’s largest SME database

According to Olajumoke Familoni, founder of ICLED Business School, the summit would be attended by stakeholders from diverse areas, corporate organisations and business associations, such as the Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines, and Agriculture (NACCIMA), the Nigerian Association of Small and Medium Enterprises (NASME), Nigerian Association of Small Scale Industrialists; members of the Chambers of Commerce, supporting MSME agencies, educational institutions and regulatory bodies.

“Also, expected are the minister of trade and industry and state commissioners for commerce, among others, said Familoni. The event is expected to be declared open by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, of Lagos State.

On the rationale behind the summit, Familoni said it was to develop an intentional approach to assisting the growth of MSMEs in the digital era after COVID-19, adding that the step would lead to the nation’s economic growth.