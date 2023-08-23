Kwara MSMEs benefit from SON global standard sensitisation

Over hundred stakeholders in Micro Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), in Kwara State on Wednesday benefited from the Standard Organisation of Nigeria (SON) sensitisation forum for sustainable development.

Speaking at the programme held in Ilorin, Ayobola Feyisipo Ayeni, the coordinator of SON in Kwara, explained that the sensitisation became imperative to ensure improved standardisation to enable MSMEs grow and for Nigerian products to be wold standard.

Ayeni, who disclosed that the programme was meant for about 150 stakeholders, advised Nigerians orientate themselves and accept what indigenous manufacturers produced.

“Nigerians should upgrade their quality assessment. You need to evaluate, verify and be sure that what you are going for is quality so as to have confidence and be assured.

“This is what we call assurance and when Nigerians have assurance of the goods they have; it will convince them to buy more.

“We expect Nigerians to be quality conscious, and to have a vision of a better Nigeria.”

Ayeni, added that SON is committed to ensuring quality in products in the markets for consumers to have value for what they paid for; however admonished industrialists in Nigeria to always produce quality to meet international standard.”

Farouk Salim, director-general/chief executive, SON, explained that, the sensitisation campaigns is one of the key regulatory mechanisms put in place by SON to rid the nation of substandard and adulterated products.

The theme for the sensitisation is “Globalising the Nigerian MSMEs through standardisation and quality assurance”

Salim, represented by Saleh Babaji, director, north-central SON, noted that, “At SON, we are aware that a well- informed, educated and sensitised citizenry is the bedrock of effective regulation. in our bid to promote public safety, improve lives, protect Nigerian industries and guarantee the security of citizens.

“Technology has facilitated globalization of industries. The introduction of e- commerce activities in Nigeria occasioned by the advent of the internet has made global corporations now operate with much consistency and at reduced cost of transactions as if the entire world were a single entity.

“We reassure Nigerian consumers and the entire world that “made-in-Nigeria” products are safe, efficient and acceptable by the display of the certification status, they have achieved.

“I implore all Nigerians to continue to support SON in her fight against the proliferation of substandard and adulterated products.”

Shuaibu Onucheyo Enebi

director, National Metrological Institute and the guest speaker, who addressed the stakeholders, said that MSMEs were bedrock of Nigeria economy as they provide platform for increased job creation, revenue generation and propel abundance economic growth.

He added that MSMEs contribute to local investment in the country, drive critical development, innovation, encourages creation of new industries among other benefit if properly oriented and executed.