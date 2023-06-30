Shuttlers emerge World Economic Forum 2023 technology pioneer

Shuttlers, Nigeria’s tech-enabled, scheduled mass transit company, has been recognised as one of the 2023 Technology Pioneers by The World Economic Forum (WEF).

The honour was awarded to 100 of the world’s most promising tech innovators making progress in sustainability, advanced manufacturing, and inclusive healthcare.

“The 2023 cohort of Technology Pioneers is already bringing great changes to industries around the world; selectees are at the forefront of innovation and disruption needed to help us solve the world’s most pressing issues.

“We look forward to their contribution to the Forum’s content work that brings together the public and private sectors to tackle these global issues,” Verena Kuhn, head of Innovator Communities at the World Economic Forum, stated.

According to Kuhn, the announcement indicated Shuttlers’ role in tackling the complex challenge of inefficient transportation infrastructure and costs in Africa’s metropolitan cities. Leveraging cutting-edge technology, Shuttlers offers a user-friendly platform facilitating bus ride sharing for individuals and companies in search of smart mobility solutions.

Read also: Petrol subsidy removal, floating of naira will add excess of N2trn to nation’s coffers —- Edo PDP

Damilola Olokesusi, co-founder / CEO, Shuttlers, stated that being recognised among the most innovative and impactful companies worldwide is a testament to its collective dedication and hard work. According to her, each team member has played a vital role in driving the ride-hailing firm’s success.

“I am thrilled about Shuttlers’ selection as one of the Technology Pioneers 2023 by the World Economic Forum, this recognises our relentless pursuit of innovation and the remarkable impact we are making in the world. This is even more exciting for me as a member of the Global Shapers community,” Olokesusi stated.

According to her, Shuttlers will have the opportunity to participate in the World Economic Forum initiatives as a technology pioneer over the next two years; working with policymakers and private sector leaders to contribute new solutions in overcoming the current crisis and build future resiliency.

Olokesusi stated further that the Technology Pioneer recognition by WEF is a testament to Shuttlers’ efforts to contribute to sustainable urban development and affirms its position as a market leader in Africa’s tech-mobility sector. She stated that the recognition marks a significant milestone for Shuttlers and reinforces its commitment to continue to address urban transportation challenges.