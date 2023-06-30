Petrol subsidy removal, floating of naira will add excess of N2trn to nation’s coffers —- Edo PDP

The Edo State Chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said that the removal of petrol subsidy and the floating of the naira by the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu administration would accrue to the nation’s coffers an excess of N2trillion.

Tony Aziegbeme, state chairman of the party made the remarks at a press conference in Benin City.

According to him, the first two policies rolled out by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu which are the removal of fuel subsidy and the unification of the Exchange rate would give Nigeria in excess of N2trillion.

Aziegbeme, who commended the President for taking decisive actions on the policies, however, opined that the palliatives that would be distributed to ease the attendant pain of the prevailing policies would determine the success of the economic policies.

“The election has been declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), a winner has emerged and my party is in court. What we will do is to live with what we can’t change now.

“These two economic policies removal of subsidy and unification exchange rate dished out since he was sworn in were spot on. And, in my opinion, it is the best way to go round this economy that would have been grounded if those measures were not taken,” he said.

The PDP chairman, who defended his positive assessment of the one-month-old regime of the President Tinubu-administration noted that it was based on the paradigm shift in policies that his party was bringing on board.

“It’s the paradigm shift in policies that we are bringing on board in the PDP. I am an economist. So, when I see good economic policies from a distance, I will know,” he added.

Aziegbemi also lauded Governor Godwin Obaseki for delivering people-oriented programmes in the education sector, health, and civil service, among others.

He alleged that the party was being held to ransom by the vocal few in the state because they failed to get what they wanted.

He, however, said that the party would not die because it was greater than any individual no matter how highly placed such persons think they are.